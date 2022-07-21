What is the latest news with Maxwel Cornet’s situation at Burnley as West Ham and Nottingham Forest circle?

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, it comes as no surprise that there is plenty of interest surrounding some of Burnley’s squad.

One man that has been receiving plenty of interest this summer is Maxwel Cornet.

The winger has only been with the Clarets for a season but considering he got nine goals in 26 appearances in the top flight as part of a poor side, it’s no surprise that clubs are wanting to bring him back to the Premier League.

It was recently reported by The Chronicle that Cornet was one of two players that had been offered to Newcastle United by Burnley this summer showing their intent to cash in on the talent ahead of their season in the Championship.

However, it’s the the North Eastern side who look to be the club interested now but West Ham and newly promoted Nottingham Forest are said to be after him.

According to a recent update from the Daily Mail, Cornet himself has turned down the possibility of joining Forest despite the fact that a move from the Reds wasn’t particularly advanced at this stage. Therefore, it seems likely that this move is off the table.

Quiz: The big Burnley summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Where did Burnley finish in the league last season? 17th 18th 19th 20th

However, it seems as though David Moyes’ side are still keen on a move for the man as journalist Alan Nixon has reported that the Hammers are monitoring his situation.

It’s reported that the 25-year-old’s release clause in £17.5million so if the Irons are wanting the man this summer, they will have to put their hands in their pockets to secure him.

That being said, this could be a great signing for the London club. We’ve seen glimpses of what he is able to do in the top flight so, providing he can show the same talent in a better side, Cornet could be a great addition.

You can understand Burnley being keen to cash in given the release clause in his contract and you couldn’t blame the player himself for wanting to return to the top flight.

The ball is now in West Ham’s court with a bid to be made but as long as it’s high enough, you can’t see Burnley stopping this deal happening.