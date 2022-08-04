What is the latest news with Maxwel Cornet as West Ham and Everton tussle for Burnley man?

Both West Ham and Everton are looking at trying to sign Maxwel Cornet this window, with Burnley having been relegated to the second tier.

It means the Clarets are playing in the Championship next season and after a solid campaign in the Premier League, Cornet won’t want to play his football in the division lower next time around.

Therefore, the player could be available in a transfer deal this summer and both the Hammers and the Toffees have been plotting bids for the winger.

With that in mind then, what is the latest transfer news around the player?

Both of the clubs are reportedly in talks over a move for the player this summer. According to the Guardian, it is West Ham who are leading the race for his signature but face competition from a plethora of other Premier League teams.

According to Dharmesh Sheth though, Everton have also held talks over a potential move, whilst David Moyes would rather sign up the player on a loan deal instead of on a permanent basis.

It means Burnley would have to decide if they prefer to offload the player on a temporary contract, in case they want the winger back should the Clarets be promoted back to the Premier League, or sell him now and use the funds to strengthen their squad. Cornet has a £17.5m release clause in his current contract, a fee that both clubs could afford. However, it is understood that fee would have to be paid in one instalment or Burnley will look for a higher, £25m fee.

Either way, Everton and West Ham seem to be the two clubs who are closest to a transfer deal for the player right now – and it appears that Burnley won’t get chance to use him in the Championship and will instead have to watch him thrive in the Premier League this campaign.