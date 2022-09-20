What is the latest news with Maxi Lopez and Richardson’s proposed Birmingham takeover?

Birmingham City have had a solid start to the season under new boss John Eustace.

Tipped for relegation by many, the Blues sit 17th in the Championship at present, and have picked up some impressive results in recent weeks, including a victory over local rivals West Bromwich Albion.

A draw with Coventry City leaves the club unbeaten in their last three league matches, however, off the field, things are more uncertain.

With an impending takeover hanging over the club, with Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez looking to acquire

With that said, we thought we’d take a look at the latest news surrounding the deal.

What is the latest news?

Unfortunately for Blues, there are no fresh reports surrounding the takeover published this week, with the latest update having came recently via The Mirror.

However, from that report, we can conclude that there has been a significant change in terms of the takeover’s status in recent days.

The Mirror claimed that that Richardson and Lopez’s takeover was ‘hanging in the balance’ with the duo’s exclusivity period with regards to buying the club set to come to an end in the middle of the month.

Given that we are now beyond the middle of the month by five days, if their report is accurate, it may well be that the exclusivity previously held has already been lost.

It must be stressed that at this stage, that is not official, though, with no statements to that effect from any party involved just yet.

Perhaps most worryingly, The Mirror explained that doubts about whether Richardson and Lopez actually had the funds to do the deal have arisen, with the duo looking to source funds in the last few weeks.

The article even quotes an employee at a finance house that the duo pitched to, who claims that the pair were looking to borrow a significant chunk of money and use St. Andrews as security.

All of the above unfortunately suggests that this takeover is currently only going one way. However, until Birmingham City release a statement to that effect, given they made Richardson and Lopez’s interest official with their previous statement, Birmingham fans are left somewhat in limbo.