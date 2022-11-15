What is the latest news with Max Aarons’ situation at Norwich City as Tottenham join Man Utd in chase?

Norwich City sit fifth in the Championship table and are looking for an instant return to the Premier League under Dean Smith.

Despite the table painting a fairly pretty picture, at Carrow Road, the mood is quite sour towards Smith.

The break has probably come at a good time, with Norwich able to take a breather from the intensity of the Championship for a few weeks before a big run-in into 2023.

However, lurking in 2023 is a transfer window that could see Norwich’s resolve to retain Max Aarons tested again.

A report from The Sun has revealed how Manchester United are interested in signing Aarons once more, joining Jeremie Frimpong on the shortlist of options at Old Trafford.

It’s also been claimed in a report from 90min that Tottenham are monitoring Aarons and potentially offer a different top-flight option to the Norwich full-back.

Discussing Aarons recently with Give Me Sport, Pete O’Rourke has outlined how he thinks a motivated individual like Aarons would relish the chance at a club like Man United.

“Obviously, Max Aarons is a very good player and has been talked about for a long time now with a lot of top clubs across Europe,” he said.

“I’m sure, if Manchester United are looking at right-backs, he is on their list but quite how far up is open to debate.

“I think Max Aarons is a hungry player and I’m sure the chance to go to Manchester United is something that he would be very interested in.”

The 22-year-old will reportedly see his deal at Carrow Road expire in the summer of 2024, meaning the coming two windows will be particularly important to Norwich in terms of maximising his value if he is to be moving on.

However, that’s tough to say when Aarons has featured in Smith’s matchday squad in every Championship fixture this season. He’s played in 20 games, featuring in the starting line-up 19 times and from the bench once. More often than not, he gets 90 minutes under his belt.

When the pressure is on at the top of the Championship and your remit is promotion, Smith will be gutted if Man United or Tottenham are allowed to swoop in January.