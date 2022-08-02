What is the latest news with Max Aarons’ situation at Norwich City amid transfer interest?

Following Norwich City’s relegation to the Championship last season, it comes as no surprise that there has been transfer interest surrounding some members of the squad this summer.

Max Aarons is someone that has been attracting a fair bit of attention this summer.

The 22-year-old has been a regular part of the Norwich side for some time now and last season made 34 appearances in the top flight proving his talent in the squad despite a poor season for his side.

Premier League side Brentford were credited with an interest in the player as per The Athletic.

However as the summer has progressed, a range of other teams have joined the pursuit with Fulham and Everton also being credited with an interest in the player.

Aarons has too been admired from overseas with Football Insider reporting that Wolfsburg, Borrusia Monchengladbach and Marseille all having made enquiries about the 22-year-old this summer.

A recent update from reporter Florian Plettenbeg has ruled out Wolfsburg from the race but with a month of the transfer window to go, it seems there are still plenty of potential moves on the table.

The Telegraph reported that the Canaries are prepared to let their right-back leave this summer but with the player under contract at Carrow Road until 2024, they will only let him go for the right price something they haven’t yet revealed.

As it stands, no clubs have currently made a bid for the youngster with the most progress being the enquiries made by overseas sides.

Whether or not the Canaries will price him too high and put clubs off making a move is yet to be seen although Dean Smith is in a powerful position currently.

That being said, Norwich may do well to consider the long term implications when thinking about a potential deal right now.

Having just played in the top flight, there is a high value on Aarons as it stands but if his side fail to gain promotion back to the top flight next year this could decrease and with just two years left on his current contract, it could reduce how much Norwich generate from him.

The 22-year-old is clearly a core player for Norwich so the club should not be prepared to fall under their own valuation either.

As we enter the final month of the summer transfer window, the time is arriving for clubs to choose whether to make a formal move for the promising player.