What is the latest news with Matty James amid Cardiff City and Swansea City links?

Midfielder Matty James is all set to leave Leicester City this summer after spending nine years with the Foxes and could well be moving back to the Sky Bet Championship.

As per a recent report by the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old is said to be a target for Cardiff and Swansea City this summer, with the Welsh duo seeking to strengthen their current squads ahead of making a charge for the play-offs next term.

It is also said that Bristol City are also interested in the experienced Bacup born player, with Robins boss Nigel Pearson having managed James during their time at the King Power Stadium.

James spent the duration of last season out on loan with both Barnsley and Coventry City respectively in a bid to get regular first team minutes under his belt and certainly excelled with the latter as he helped them finish in 16th.

The midfielder possesses a wealth of both Championship and Premier League experience and also has a top flight winners medal to his name from the famous 2015/16 season at Leicester.

Capable of playing in several midfield positions when required, James mainly plays in a more defensively minded role at present and has adapted his game well in order to provide a shield in front of the back four.

He originally joined the Foxes from Manchester United in the summer of 2012 and is now set to become a free agent officially at the end of this month when his current contract expires with the Midlands based outfit.