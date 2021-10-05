What is the latest news with Matt Grimes’ situation at Swansea City amid previous Fulham interest?

The Matt Grimes situation at Swansea City is certainly an interesting one, with the second international break of the season now upon us.

The midfielder was an integral player for the Swans as they reached the play-off final last season, and attracted plenty of interest throughout the summer.

Fulham saw bids turned down for the 26-year-old on deadline day, with Swansea’s demands proving too much for another club to match.

Swansea are now in a slightly difficult position, though. Grimes has remained a key player under Russell Martin, starting in each of their first 11 games of the Championship season.

Grimes is out of contract in the summer, though, meaning that he will be free to talk to other clubs in January if he wishes.

Even if Grimes is to be sold in January, Swansea may have to cash in for a minimal fee, rather than potentially lose him for nothing at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Fulham reignite interest in Grimes, given how they went and signed Nathaniel Chalobah from Watford on deadline day.

But with six months set to be left on his deal at the Liberty Stadium, a player of Grimes’ quality and age is likely to be an attractive target for many clubs.

Swansea will continue talks with Grimes over a new deal in South Wales, as per Wales Online, with CEO Julian Winter saying: “Every player has a valuation, whoever was interested in Matt didn’t reach it.

“I know Matt’s been here for six or seven years, he’s been a great servant, he’s been player of the year, captain, he’s an outstanding individual and player.

“I think he suits the way Russell wants to play. The benefit is we keep him, and we’ll continue to talk to matt about his future.”