What is the latest news with Matt Crooks and Ipswich Town?

Ipswich Town are said to have had another bid for Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks turned down, as per a recent report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Tractor Boys boss Paul Cook is understandably keen to add the consistent 27-year-old to his growing squad at Portman Road and was quick to put in an opening bid for the player late last month.

That opening offer was said to be in the region of £400,000 and was quickly knocked back by the Millers, with Rotherham boss Paul Warne stating at the time that it would make no sense for the club to sell one of their best players to a Sky Bet League One rival.

However that hasn’t deterred Town from making another bid, with the most recent offer said to be between £500,000 and £600,000.

How well do you know Ipswich Town’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 How old is Ed Sheeran? 25 30 35 40

Alas, Rotherham have once again turned this bid down and deem it to be not enough for a player who has now entered the final year of his contract at the New York Stadium.

Indeed it is said in the same report that the Millers value their player well past the seven figure mark and are keen to hold onto him even if it means running down his current deal.

Crooks has been a key figure for Rotherham in recent years, scoring 18 goals across two seasons and assisting a further seven in a series of impressive displays from a more advanced midfield position just behind the striker.

It is also stated that Crooks could double his wages if he did indeed move to Ipswich, which is sure to be a tempting offer for a player of his age.