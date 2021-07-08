What is the latest news with Matt Clarke and Sheffield United?

Sheffield United are preparing for a huge season.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League last term the focus for the Blades is on making an immediate return to the top flight after enjoying two campaign in the top tier.

If they are to secure promotion this season then everyone will need to contribute.

Slavisa Jokanovic is now in charge and he’ll be looking to bring in some fresh faces to galvanize the group ahead of the big kick-off next month.

One player who has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane is Matt Clarke, who according to Alan Nixon, is a top target for Sheffield United.

Brighton. Matt Clarke wanted man. Derby can’t do that one in a hurry. Poss interest in a buy. Sheff U very keen among others. And have money plus poss vacancy if Bryan goes. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 6, 2021

The 24-year-old defender is currently a Brighton player but after failing to break into Graham Potter’s side at the AMEX Stadium, it remains unclear what the future holds for him.

Clarke has spent the last two seasons on loan with Derby County where the central defender has made 81 appearances for the Rams and proven himself as a star performer in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Wayne Rooney’s side.

Playing regular first team football is likely to be the focus going into the new season, and with competition for places at Brighton particularly fierce, it’s possible that he could be allowed to leave the club on loan, or even on a permanent basis.

Sheffield United would no doubt be a contender to complete a deal whatever the circumstances are, with their parachute payments putting them in a strong position to wrap up a deal if they so wish.

The coming days and weeks will be crucial on this one and it’ll be interesting to see how Sheffield United approach their summer transfer plans with this in mind.