What is the latest news with Mark Warburton’s future at QPR?

Mark Warburton’s days as QPR manager could be numbered following recent speculation.

The 59-year old has led the team into a recent run of form that has seen the Hoops fall out of contention for a play-off place.

It was only a few months ago that QPR’s ambitions looked to be chasing an automatic place in next season’s Premier League.

But four defeats in a row has left Rangers 9th in the Championship table, with this run stretching back to six defeats from their last seven league games.

The gap to the top six is now five points with six games to go, and based on their current performances QPR will be nowhere near the play-offs come the end of the season.

This has led to a report from the Daily Mail, claiming Warburton’s position is in doubt as manager of the team.

The report cites a belief among the board that a change in coach could spur an upturn in form that may salvage a top six finish.

Warburton has been in charge at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium since 2019 and has become a popular figure among fans during his time with the club.

But the Rangers boss has admitted that he understands his position is close to untenable.

Following this side’s recent 2-0 defeat to league leaders Fulham, the former Nottingham Forest boss conceded that his time with the club could soon be coming to an end.

Warburton’s contract at QPR runs until the end of the season, which could provide the perfect timing for everyone to part ways before everything gets too sour.

But arguably it is reaching that point already, and if the club has any hope of salvaging a play-off place then perhaps a change of manager will be needed before the end of the campaign.