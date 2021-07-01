What is the latest news with Marco Silva and Fulham?

Fulham could well be closing in on a managerial appointment towards the end of the week with Marco Silva’s name now at the top of the pile.

The Lilywhites had known it was likely they were going to need to bring in a new manager this summer with Scott Parker heavily linked to Bournemouth and that, of course, has come to pass with him joining the Cherries at the start of this week.

Several names have been linked with the Fulham job since, then, but it seems as though it could well be Silva that takes the reins at Craven Cottage as things stand.

Last night, The Athletic had reported that provisional terms for Silva to come in as the new boss of Fulham had been agreed, with it now just a case, in theory, of the deal being made official in the near future.

Of course, things can still go awry and we’ve seen this summer that happen more often than not with several managerial deals with clubs falling through in this country and so Fulham fans won’t be holding their breath, but it does look as though Silva could well be the man to come in.

Sky Sports reports that the likes of Fenerbahce are also keen on bringing the Portuguese boss to their club, with him out of a job since the end of 2019 following on from Everton’s defeat at Anfield that saw Liverpool win 5-2.

Silva has also managed the likes of Watford and Hull City during his time in this country, and will be looking to make his mark at Craven Cottage should the deal go through.

