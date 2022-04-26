What is the latest news with Mallik Wilks as Middlesbrough join transfer chase?

After a stop-start season at the MKM Stadium Mallik Wilks looks set for a summer departure from Hull City.

The versatile forward was influential in the Tigers’ run to the League One title last season and has contributed in patches to the club stabilising at Championship level under Grant McCann and Shota Arveladze.

Wilks has been in and out with injuries, but has only managed three goals compared to 22 last term in the third tier.

Despite not living up to the standards he set last season, Wilks is still a well respected commodity in the Championship and looks likely to receive a lot of interest in the summer transfer window.

BBC journalist David Burns has suggested that Middlesbrough are interested in a deal for Wilks along with some other clubs.

Wilks has spent the majority of his career in the North of England and therefore it is easy to see a move to Teesside going through in the summer.

Boro could go into next season without Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connolly and Andraz Sporar, with Chuba Akpom and Uche Ikpeazu currently on loan but unlikely to force their way back into contention, therefore strikers will be of high priority for Chris Wilder.

Wilks being out of contract in the summer, though Hull do reserve an option to extend his deal by another year, is probably mainly what is inviting this interest, due to him having a potential high sell-on value with his clear ability and still youthful age despite not quite hitting his straps on a consistent basis this season.