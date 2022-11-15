What is the latest news with Lyle Taylor’s situation at Nottingham Forest amid recent Birmingham and Millwall links?

Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor’s immediate future is a scenario that is likely to resurface the closer it gets to the opening of the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old is yet to feature for the Reds this season, with their promotion to the Premier League, and subsequent business to adapt to the rigours of top-flight football, has halted his progress.

Taylor made the matchday squad for the Midlands club for their first two matches back in the Championship, however, he has failed to make squads from that point on.

As per a Football League World exclusive from late last month, Taylor is ready to depart The City Ground as he aims to play more football.

The report states that Birmingham City, Luton Town and Millwall have all been tracking the forward with the January transfer window in mind, whilst there has also been interest from the MLS, in what would be completely different experience for the 32-year-old.

Taylor’s contract at the Midlands club is set to expire when summer comes around, although it remains to be seen if the Reds have an option to extend it.

It does seem very unlikely at this stage however that the Reds will offer him fresh terms, with his lack of game time a good indication of that.

Nothing has since surfaced regarding a move away and when looking at three Championship clubs involved in his pursuit, it would seem that Birmingham would be the most likely destination.

Millwall and Luton both have forward options in abundance as things stand, and with the Hatters currently going through a change of management, that will only hinder any plans that they would have in a pursuit of Taylor.

With the World Cup-enforced break now coming into play, clubs will likely turn their full attention to their January transfer plans and it would be no surprise if further interest surfaces for the 32-year-old as a result.

Taylor has proven to be very influential in the second tier in previous years, and whilst interest is also coming from elsewhere, the most likely scenario is that he is plying his trade in the second tier from January onwards.