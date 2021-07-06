What is the latest news with Luke Freeman and Stoke City?

Stoke City are thought to be keeping tabs on Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman as Michael O’Neill looks to strengthen his squad.

It’s no secret that the Potters are having to make financial cuts as they prepare for another year outside the Premier League, but it hasn’t prevented the club from doing some business.

Jack Bonham, Ben Wilmot and Mario Vrancic have arrived at the Bet365 Stadium and the Sheffield Star have claimed that Stoke also have an interest in Freeman.

The 29-year-old has struggled to really make an impact with the Blades, but he has been a proven performer in the Championship over the years, starring for QPR and Bristol City in the past.

Despite Stoke’s interest, a deal for Freeman won’t be straightforward though.

Firstly, it has been said that new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic wants to assess the creative midfielder as he prepares for his first few weeks in charge. That’s a normal stance and suggests a deal won’t be finalised for a few weeks at least.

Then, Stoke don’t have a free run at Freeman, with the update stating that Bournemouth are monitoring his situation and the chance to move to the south coast may appeal to the player considering they are expected to push for promotion.

Finally, the recent capture of Vrancic means that there may not be a need for Freeman. Whilst the Bosnian is capable of playing in a deeper role, the reality is that they are both left-footed midfielders who excel on the ball and are technically good.

Therefore, whilst this can’t be ruled out completely, there are a few clear obstacles to overcome if Stoke are to complete the signing of Freeman.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.