What is the latest news with Liam Delap at Man City amid West Brom transfer talk?

Following Daryl Dike picking up a thigh injury that will leave him on the sidelines for some time, West Brom are now in the market for another striker to cover Dike during this time.

One player they have been linked with a move for is Manchester City’s Liam Delap.

Journalist Alan Nixon initially reported that the Baggies had made a move for the player and Albion manager Steve Bruce has since confirmed that his side are interested in signing the 19-year-old.

The Independent reported that City are happy to loan the player out this summer to allow him some regular game time in a first team after he’s scored 32 goals in 32 appearances for his parent club’s U23 side.

However, West Brom have not been the only side keen to gain the striker’s services this summer with journalist John Percy previously reporting that Stoke City were also keen on a deal.

John Percy has now provided another update reporting that Liam Delap is set to have a medical at Stoke this afternoon in the hope of completing the signing.

Manchester City will no doubt have been keen for their player to have regular minutes under his belt and although the Baggies could assure this for now, if Dike came back from injury, the youngster could lose his place.

Despite Steve Bruce confirming their interest in gaining the player’s services this summer, no official move had been made from the Baggies and it looks as though they are now paying the price with Stoke his likely destination.

You can’t help but feel as though this is one Albion have missed out on as Delap is a young player with plenty of potential and in the right side this year, we could no doubt see him excel in the Championship.

With the race for Delap seemingly over but the season ongoing, Bruce will now need to be back on the hunt for a new striker target that can boost his side’s efforts whilst Dike is missing.