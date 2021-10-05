What is the latest news with Lewis O’Brien’s situation at Huddersfield Town amid previous Leeds United interest?

Lewis O’Brien was the subject of intense interest from Leeds United in the summer transfer window but remained at the John Smith’s Stadium and signed a new four year deal.

The latest update on that story would be that there is thought to be a £10 million release clause inserted into that contract according to Football Insider.

If the clause was not in place then it would have been likely that O’Brien would refuse a deal so albeit just being reports, it is understandable from both parties that the clause would be beneficial with the Terriers guaranteeing he will not leave the club in the short term for less than that valuation, and the player knows that an exit is still quite likely.

The clause may also invite other parties to the table who will be able to consider the valuation and whether or not it would suit them come January. It still seems like Leeds United are in pole position but if other Premier League clubs are in need of a central midfielder come the turn of the year they now have the option of meeting the clause.

News of the contract may have deterred interest clubs with Marcelo Bielsa’s priced out of deal in the summer, but the emergence of the release clause has O’Brien’s future at the John Smith’s Stadium looking uncertain once again.

The 22-year-old has scored and assisted once in 11 appearances for the Terriers this season where he has kept his feet on the ground and continues to excel in the Championship under Carlos Corberan.