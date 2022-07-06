What is the latest news with Lewis O’Brien at Huddersfield Town amid Nottingham Forest links?

Huddersfield Town will be eager to keep hold of Lewis O’Brien during what remains of this summer transfer window, with the Terriers setting their sights on promotion once again.

The extremely talented midfielder played an integral role for the Yorkshire outfit last time out as they narrowly missed out on promotion in the playoffs-off final.

After edging the Terriers to a spot in the Premier League, the Reds are now hoping to take O’Brien with them, as per a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that the Reds are readying a £10 million bid for the 23-year-old, who certainly possesses the required abilities to cut it in the Premier League.

Nixon also claims within the same report that Forest are casting their eyes over Terriers left-back Harry Toffolo, with the 26-year-old also playing a vital role in Huddersfield’s eventual third-place finish.

Believed to want Premier League football, the Terriers could be prepared to part company with the exciting midfielder, that is if they meet their valuation of course.

Nottingham Forest are expected to face competition for O’Brien’s services, with Leeds United holding a long-term interest in the Huddersfield academy graduate.

The report states that Norwich City are also in the running, however, the hefty fee and their now Championship status is likely to prevent them from progressing from an initial interest.

The young midfielder has started pre-season with the Yorkshire club as they prepare for an important campaign, however, it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for O’Brien.