What is the latest news with Leif Davis’ situation at Leeds United amid Ipswich transfer talk?

Leif Davis has had a tough time with club Leeds United as of late.

Despite having made appearances for Leeds in the Championship and the top flight, due to injury and facing competition from other players in the side, the 22-year-old has made just 14 appearances in all competitions for the Whites over the last four seasons.

Last season the left-back spent the year on loan with Bournemouth in the Championship as Scott Parker’s side gained promotion back to the top flight.

However, his loan move didn’t go to plan for him personally with more injury issues as well as further competition keeping him out of the side.

The Cherries had an option to buy him after his spell last season but opted against doing so given he made just 15 appearances, ten of which were starts.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town are interested in making a move for the player this summer in the hope of strengthening their options on the left hand side ahead of the new season.

As a result of the departures from Portman Road so far this summer, this is one side of the pitch where Ipswich really lack as it stands and therefore it comes as no surprise that they are looking upwards for some young talent to put in there.

There has been no official bid for the 22-year-old so far but with Davis going into the last year of his contract at Elland Road, it seems as though Kieran McKenna is keen to gain his services and Leeds would be willing to let him go.

With the Tractorboys eyeing a push for promotion next season but currently lacking those options on the left which would provide more of a well rounded squad, it would be no surprise to see them make an official move soon.