What is the latest news with Lee Gregory’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday as transfer interest mounts?

Sheffield Wednesday are licking their wounds following play-off heartbreak against Sunderland last week.

Darren Moore’s side were pipped to a place at Wembley by the Black Cats and now they are facing up to another year in League One.

That third-tier status naturally means that some of their players will be on the radar of those above them in the food chain this summer.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Middlesbrough are interested in a move for Lee Gregory in the last week, as well as noting that he’s also on the radar of Wigan Athletic and Derby County – two clubs set to swap positions in the Championship and League One ahead of next season.

Gregory, 33, scored 17 goals and registered five assists in League One last season, including Wednesday’s only goal of their play-off semi-final with Sunderland as he converted a Marvin Johnson cross to level the tie in the second-leg.

However, as things stand, the striker will be contracted to Sheffield Wednesday next season, leaving the Yorkshire club in control of what unfolds this summer.

Despite the interest, Sheffield Star note how Moore will be desperate to retain Gregory, as well as describing it as a a potentially “major blow” for the Owls if he were to leave the club.

Now is the time for reflection at Hillsborough after defeat to Sunderland but, before long, plans are going to have to be put in place for 2022/23.

You’d like to think retaining Gregory is part of that plan to go a couple of steps further in a year.

