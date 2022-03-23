What is the latest news with Kyle McFadzean’s contract situation at Coventry City?

Coventry City centre-back Kyle McFadzean is having a good season for the Sky Blues this campaign.

Featuring at the heart of the Sky Blues defence as they look to challenge for a play-off position, McFadzean has made 32 Sky Bet Championship appearances for the club this campaign, even managing three goals in those appearances.

The 35-year-old has also captained the club on many occasions in the absence of regular skipper Liam Kelly.

Having only signed a one-year contract extension last summer, though, McFadzean’s contract with the Sky Blues is set to expire in just a few months.

With that being said, we took a look at the latest surrounding the 35-year-old’s future.

Speaking via CoventryLive, McFadzean recently discussed his future, stating he was happy with his performances this campaign.

“One hundred percent, I am pleased with the way I have played,” McFadzean told CoventryLive.

“I have done pretty well in all the games, maybe one or two when I wasn’t up to it, but if you’d asked me at the start of the season for it to go this way I’d have been over the moon, so I have been really pleased.”

On whether or not he would be signing a new deal with the club, McFadzean refused to give a yes or no answer, instead, saying he intended to deal with it at the end of the season.

“I will just leave that until the end of the season and see what happens.” McFadzean explained.

“I just want to concentrate on the remainder of the season and go from there.”

“Every team needs a bit of experience, but we’ll just see.”

McFadzean’s comments leave us to speculate over his future, but comments from Coventry boss Mark Robins in December may suggest that the 35-year-old, despite that age, does have a future with the club.

“I’m delighted with everyone’s form, but Kyle in particular, he’s a warrior,” Robins said pre-Christmas via CoventryLive.

“I think he’s someone who you can rely on and who looks like he’s getting better and better all the time.”

“I think he’s right when he says he had a break from football early on in his career and I think that will give him a bit more longevity.”

“He’s been outstanding, and he has been our outstanding player, I think, when all things are considered in terms of his age, his experience, where he’s been, what he’s done and how he is around everybody else – the encouragement he gives to everyone.”

“He has certainly been one of the outstanding performers, if not the outstanding performer.”

Robins comments suggesting McFadzean has been one of the club’s outstanding performers in the first half of the season would suggest that Robins would be keen to keep hold of him this summer, particularly as he has not seen any sort of significant drop off in form.

This issue looks set to carry on into the summer, when McFadzean prefers to deal with it, but there looks a real possibility, based off of the players comments and those of his manager, that McFadzean could remain with the Sky Blues next season.

For now though, both Robins and McFadzean are likely to be focused on finishing the season strongly for Coventry as they look to make up a six-point deficit in the final weeks of the season and aim for the play-offs.