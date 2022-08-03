What is the latest news with Kyle Joseph’s situation at Swansea City amid Derby County link?

Kyle Joseph is on the cusp of first team action at Swansea City currently.

Last season, he spent the first half of the year on loan with Cheltenham Town before making ten league appearances for his parent club in the final half of the year.

However, it looks as though first team football for the 20-year-old will continue to be limited as a result of the strength of both Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi.

Furthermore, due to a smaller budget, it seems as though boss Russell Martin is prepared to let the youngster leave in order to make space for new additions at the club.

Nevertheless, newly relegated League One side Derby County are said to be interested in gaining the player’s services according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Following a tough period at Pride Park, Liam Rosenior is now looking to rebuild his side in the hope that they could return straight to the second tier next year.

The Rams have made a number of signings so far but given the number of departures from the club too, there is still work to be done in the side.

As it stands, Derby have made no official move to bag the player this summer and given Alan Nixon believes other clubs are keeping tabs on the youngster, this is something they may soon be forced to do.

However, as it stands, the Rams are still not in a position to be spending lots of money this summer and therefore, a loan deal may be preferred.

This could also be a beneficial solution for Swansea as the young forward has potential in him but needs the chance of regular first team football to develop that.

Therefore, this could give him a chance to prove himself to his parent club whilst also developing his game at Pride Park.

With the transfer window open until the end of the month, Derby will no doubt take a little while longer to mull over this one but if the two clubs could strike a deal, this could be a strong bit of business for the Rams.