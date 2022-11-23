What is the latest news with Krystian Bielik’s situation at Derby County amid Birmingham loan?

After two serious knee issues in his career, Krystian Bielik is finally enjoying a positive, injury-free stint as a player once again.

Once a promising youngster at Arsenal, the Polish midfielder made the switch to Derby County in 2019 for a fee that, if all add-ons were triggered, would become the Rams’ club-record transfer fee of £10 million.

It has not been easy for Bielik though, who broke down with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in an under-23’s match in January 2020, and just two months after his return to competitive action, he broke down once again with the same injury in the same right knee in January 2021.

A whole year passed before Bielik returned to the pitch again and whilst he showed his class in the back end of Derby’s 2021-22 season, the Rams were ultimately relegated to League One, and with ambitions of going to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the 24-year-old was allowed to depart on a loan deal to Birmingham City in the Championship over the summer.

Bielik has kept fit and has made 13 appearances for the Blues so far, and it was enough to secure him a spot in the Poland national squad, and he joined the action for the second half of their goalless group stage draw with Mexico on Tuesday.

When the World Cup is over, Bielik’s situation could become complicated, as a number of different factors could occur.

Bielik is on a season-long loan at St. Andrew’s, but Derby have a break clause in January to assess their options, and there is every chance they could bring him back to utilise him for their League One promotion push.

However, they could also recall him in order to potentially sell him on to another club for a seven-figure fee, which could reasonably happen if he puts on good showings at the World Cup.

The final option is for Bielik to remain at Birmingham until the end of the season as previously agreed, where he can continue to start matches and be part of a talented side in the second tier.

Derby boss Paul Warne has already spoken to Bielik despite being appointed as the club’s manager after the midfielder’s departure, and with fresh talks scheduled for after the World Cup, the door has not been shut on a January return to Pride Park.

Bielik has also spoken to the Polish media regarding his potential future this week, and has revealed he is prepared to leave Derby permanently this January if that is what the club decide to do, in which he would be happy to help if the Rams would benefit financially from his departure.