What is the latest news with Kenneth Zohore’s situation at West Brom?

West Brom had a huge issue with producing goals at the back end of the last Championship season and Steve Bruce has been tasked with trying to solve it.

Under Valerien Ismael, the Baggies began to drop points and then the goals dried up entirely before the boss was relieved of his duties at the Hawthorns. In fact, from the end of January to February, they managed just one goal in seven league fixtures in the last campaign.

They added Daryl Dike into the mix in a bid to try and bolster their strikeforce and increase their goals but the former Barnsley man was quickly injured and couldn’t have the desired impact. In too came Andy Carroll but he could only produce three goals in 15 games.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-West Brom players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former West Brom man Matheus Pereira play for now? Sevilla Real Betis Al Ahly Al Hilal

Bruce then will need to consider his options this summer – and one thing he has considered is the return of Kenneth Zohore to the squad. So what is the latest news in regards to his situation?

According to Birmingham Live, the striker could be brought back in from the cold at West Brom. The forward managed only two Championship outings for the side in the last campaign and accumulated just 24 minutes of gametime before being cast aside by former boss Ismael.

It looked like he might be shown the door by the club too before Bruce arrived – and now it looks like he might be back in the first-team instead in a dramatic u-turn.

The club plan to run the rule over him in pre-season – and if he looks sharp and up for the task, the situation with Zohore looks like it could be much more positive for the player. It would likely see him given the nod going forward and would mean he begins to play much more often for the Baggies.

Zohore then could be back in the good books at West Brom – and the supporters may have to prepare for the 28-year-old’s presence in the team again going forward.