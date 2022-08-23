What is the latest news with Josh Bowler’s situation at Blackpool as Nottingham Forest line up move?

Josh Bowler looks set to be a popular name in the remainder of the summer transfer window after starting the season brightly at Blackpool.

The 23-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with the Tangerines, who signed him from Everton in the summer of 2021, and the winger appears to be crucial to their season in the Championship.

Michael Appleton’s men will be realistic about targeting survival in the second tier this term, and it could be difficult, at this late stage, for them to reinvest a transfer fee to recruit a player of similar quality to Bowler into their squad.

Bowler’s attitude appears to be very good, and the level of his performances has not wavered despite the speculation around his future.

It was revealed earlier today, on Alan Nixon’s Patreon, that Blackpool have rejected a bid of £2.5 million from Nottingham Forest for Bowler, and would like the Reds to raise their offer to around £4 million.

Given the Tangerines’ position in the food chain in the Championship, there is an element of how much he is worth to Blackpool entering this saga, rather than how much Bowler is actually worth in the market with one year left on his contract.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Blackpool FC midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Brad Potts Preston Burnley

However, given the financial boost that promotion to the Premier League brings, Forest will be capable of matching that new asking price, and it feels likely that they hit the figure before the end of the window.

It would be a huge blow for the Seasiders to lose Bowler at this stage, but if it is going to happen, it should sooner rather than later, to allow Blackpool some time to source a replacement.

There are certain areas of Bowler’s game that are too good for the second tier, and even though he would likely be committed to the cause for the remainder of the season, it feels like a good time for the 23-year-old to take a step up in his career.