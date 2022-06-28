What is the latest news with Josh Bowler’s situation at Blackpool amid AFC Bournemouth transfer rumours?

Josh Bowler was a very popular name in the January transfer window rumour mill and that does not look set to change this summer, with Bournemouth emerging as an interested party once again, as per The Sun.

The piece revealed that the Cherries are considering testing the water with a bid of £1 million for Bowler, putting the ball in Blackpool‘s court to make it clear where they stand on the 23-year-old’s future.

Even with just one year remaining on his deal at Bloomfield Road, Bowler is worth a lot more than £1 million to the Tangerines, in preparation for what could be a difficult second season in the Championship since promotion.

Losing Neil Critchley to Aston Villa was a huge blow, and though Michael Appleton has performed very well in the EFL in the past, not in the Championship for a long while, suggesting that one of his better players leaving, in Bowler, could be more detrimental than it would have been if Critchley was still present.

Blackpool’s recruitment has been outstanding in recent seasons, and in that they would back themselves to successfully reinvest a transfer fee for Bowler.

However, given the large portion of the creative burden he takes on at Bloomfield Road, a £1 million bid seems very unlikely to be accepted.

There is an argument that Bowler is not yet ready to take on the Premier League, having only looked comfortable in the second tier for the first time last season.

With concerns over Blackpool’s prospects next season, it is very unlikely that they will allow their better players to leave for fees in that region, regardless of their contract situation.