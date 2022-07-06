What is the latest news with Jonson Clarke-Harris’ situation at Posh amid Watford transfer talk?

Peterborough United will be determined to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign in League One following their relegation from the second-tier earlier this year.

Having already parted ways with Jorge Grant, David Cornell, Mark Beevers, Serhat Tasdemir and Kyle Barker this summer, Posh are now facing an uphill task to keep one of their key players at the club.

According to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, Watford are interested in signing Jonson Clarke-Harris from Peterborough.

The Hornets will be able to offer Clarke-Harris the chance to play in the Championship again next season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news regarding Clarke-Harris’ current situation at Peterborough…

As per Nixon’s report, Watford are hopeful that they will be able to agree a fee with Peterborough for the striker as they aim to add some more domestic players to their side.

However, the Hornets have not made an official approach for Clarke-Harris, according to Posh director of football Barry Fry.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph about Clarke-Harris, Fry said: “Watford haven’t contacted me – Yet.”

Peterborough have stated that they are unlikely to sell any of their key players this summer unless they receive major offers from elsewhere.

With the 27-year-old’s current deal at the Weston Homes Stadium set to run until 2024, Posh are expected to hold firm amid interest from elsewhere.

Providing that they are able to call upon the services of Clarke-Harris for the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign, Peterborough will fancy their chances of achieving a great deal of success in League One as the forward has previously excelled at this level.

During the 2020/21 campaign, Clarke-Harris managed to find the back of the net on 31 occasions in this division as Posh sealed promotion to the second-tier.

As for Watford, they may need to switch their attention to other targets if Peterborough do not want to discuss a move involving Clarke-Harris.

The Hornets have already bolstered their attacking options this summer by signing Vakoun Bayo from Sporting Charleroi.