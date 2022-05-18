What is the latest news with John Swift’s future at Reading amid West Brom transfer interest?

Reading will be looking to move forward as a club next season after avoiding relegation to League One during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Royals finished the season four points ahead of Peterborough United in the Championship standings after suffering three defeats in their last four league games.

After being appointed as the club’s manager on an interim basis in February, Paul Ince has been presented with the opportunity to transform Reading’s fortunes as he was given a permanent deal by the club earlier this week.

Ince will now be looking to put his own stamp on the club’s squad in the upcoming transfer window.

As well as securing the services of some fresh faces, the 54-year-old will also be keen to keep John Swift at the club following the midfielder’s escapades last season.

According to a report from The Athletic, West Brom are confident in their ability to seal a deal for Swift who is currently on course to become a free agent this summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the latest news concerning Swift’s future at Reading…

When you consider that Swift managed to score 11 goals and provide 13 assists in 38 league appearances last season, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting interest from West Brom.

Reading have now made a move to prevent the midfielder from leaving on a free transfer in June.

As reported by Berkshire Live, the Royals have offered Swift a new three-year deal which would keep him at the club until 2025.

It is understood that the midfielder may need to take a pay-cut in order to stay at Reading as the club are looking to cut their annual wage bill from £21m to £16m ahead of the upcoming campaign in order to comply with a business plan agreed with the Football League.

A decision has yet to be made by Swift regarding whether he is willing to sign this contract as he is currently away on holiday.

Reading may find it extremely difficult to draft in a sufficient replacement for Swift due to the fact that they are only currently able to sign free-agents and loan players on one-year deals due to the fact that they are still under a transfer embargo.