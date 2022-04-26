What is the latest news with John Swift amid West Brom transfer talk?

John Swift has been Reading’s star man as the Royals avoid relegation to League One.

The 26-year old has scored 11 Championship goals and earned an impressive 13 assists, playing a huge role securing the team’s status in the second division.

However, with the expiration of his contract set to pass this summer, he will be available on a free transfer.

The playmaker has impressed as one of the best players in the second tier so will no doubt have plenty of options for his next club.

West Brom were most recently linked with a move for the Reading player.

The Baggies will be in the market for plenty of signings with Steve Bruce now set to take charge of the team for the next term.

If the team wants to push for promotion again next season then this is the type of signing that will help that bid massively.

Swift has proven himself as more than capable of competing at the forefront of the Championship.

Bruce has also gone on record to claim that he wants to add some flair and creativity to the team, which has been a big problem this season for West Brom.

West Brom quiz: Does the Hawthorns have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 St.Andrews (Birmingham City) Bigger Smaller

Swift would fit that bill perfectly, so a move to the Hawthorns could be a great switch for both parties.

It would leave Paul Ince’s side without its best player going into the next campaign, and without a transfer fee received to make up for it.

So this would be a big loss for the Berkshire outfit.

But it does look increasingly likely that Swift will be on his way out the door when the season ends in May, and West Brom looks a very possible destination for his services.