What is the latest news with John Bostock and Sheffield Wednesday?

This summer will be something of a rebuilding job for Sheffield Wednesday, following their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season.

In the wake of that drop down to League One, the Owls released no ten senior players, many of whom will have to be replaced.

One candidate who has emerged to help boost the numbers at Hillsborough, is John Bostock, with reports from the Sheffield Star claiming that the Doncaster Rovers midfielder is on the list of Wednesday’s potential summer recruits.

It is also thought that Doncaster would consider selling Bostock, who previously spent time on loan with Wednesday in 2012.

Indeed, with just a year remaining on his contract at the Keepmoat Stadium, that could make sense for Donny, to ensure they receive a fee for him while they still can.

A move to Hillsborough would also reunite Bostock with Darren Moore, who signed the 29-year-old for Doncaster back in January, shortly before he made his move to take over as Wednesday manager.

The chance to reunite with Moore is another thing that could work in Wednesday’s favour here, given he has already been able to convince Bostock to link up with him once this year.

It is also worth noting that with Wednesday having now reportedly paid outstanding wages to their current players, they are moving towards a stronger position to complete deals for players.

However, given the club are currently still under a soft transfer embargo due to the fact that they have yet to submit their financial accounts for the 2019/20 season, they are unable to sign players in deals where transfer fees are involved, as they would be with Bostock given his contract situation.

As a result, it does seem as though this deal is one that could make sense for those involved, it appears there is still some way to go, before the possibility of it happening can officially be opened up.