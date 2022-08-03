What is the latest news with Joel Piroe’s situation at Swansea City with deadline day in sight?

Swansea City have had a busy summer as Russell Martin looks to build a squad that’s capable of pushing for promotion.

If the Welsh side are to be mixing it with the best in the league come May, many feel that a few more new faces need to arrive prior to the deadline.

As well as that, it’s imperative they keep hold of the key figures in the squad – including Joel Piroe.

The forward enjoyed a fantastic first year in English football last time out, as he scored 22 goals in the Championship. Perhaps inevitably, that prompted talk the 23-year-old could depart this summer, with Leicester known to be admirers.

However, it’s a case of so far so good for the Swans, with nothing serious materialising for the player.

Of course, that can change quickly, particularly if Premier League clubs become increasingly desperate if they have a poor start to the campaign, with the window not shutting for another month.

But, recent reports have claimed that the £20m price tag Swansea have put on Piroe is proving a stumbling block at the moment.

With Flynn Downes having joined West Ham in a deal worth around £12m, you would hope that means Swansea aren’t in a position where they have to cash in, ensuring that they can stand firm on their valuation of the attacker.

So, right now, there will be no huge concerns about losing Piroe, and Russell Martin will be expecting the former PSV man to spearhead a promotion push this season.

Nevertheless, until that deadline passes, you can never be certain.

