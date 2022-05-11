What is the latest news with Joe Rothwell’s situation amid Forest, WBA and Bournemouth links?

With the season over and focus now turning to summer business for a number of clubs, one player who looks set to be the subject of much speculation, is Joe Rothwell.

The midfielder will definitely be on the move this summer, having already confirmed that he will be leaving current club Blackburn Rovers when his contract expires at the end of this season, after four years at Ewood Park.

That is something that is seemingly already attracting attention from plenty of clubs, one of which looks set to be AFC Bournemouth.

Back in the January transfer window, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray revealed that Rothwell had expressed a desire to speak to other clubs about a move away, amid speculation linking him with a move to the Cherries.

However, it seems the Championship promotion winners are not the only club who are keen to sign the midfielder before the start of next season.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Nottingham Forest will also make an offer to Rothwell in the summer, regardless of whether or not they win promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the team Forest are set to play in their play-off semi final in a few days time, Sheffield United, have also been credited with an interest in Rothwell.

Elsewhere, West Brom are also said to be keen on a deal for the 27-year-old, as well as his Blackburn teammate Darragh Lenihan, who is also out of contract at Ewood Park, although Rovers apparently remain in talks with the centre back over a new deal, and are hopeful of securing a new contract.

But for all that interest from elsewhere, it is thought that Bournemouth still remain favourites to complete the signing of Rothwell, perhaps in no small part due to the fact that they, unlike those other interested clubs, are guaranteed to be playing Premier League football next season.

Even so, the appeal of signing a player of Rothwell’s quality for free means that there could still be quite a battle on to win the race for his services, over the course of the next few weeks.