What is the latest news with Joao Pedro at Watford amid Newcastle United transfer links?

After selling Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest last weekend, further concrete interest in another one of Watford’s stars has emerged.

As per reports earlier this week, the Hornets’ 20-year-old Brazilian forward was the subject of a £20 million pound, plus add-ons, bid from Premier League side Newcastle United.

Conflicting reports emerged the next day, with some claiming that the Hornets had slapped a £3o million price tag on the young Brazilian.

Meanwhile, elsewhere, it was claimed that the Hornets are adamant that Joao Pedro is not for sale this summer.

With the above in mind, here, we’ve looked at the latest news and transfer speculation regarding the Watford number 10.

What is the latest news?

The best place to start is to mention that last night, Joao Pedro started for the Hornets away at Birmingham City and completed the full 90 minutes.

That suggests that a move away is not exactly imminent.

Speaking after the match, Hornets boss Rob Edwards discussed the Newcastle/Pedro transfer links.

“With him [Joao Pedro] you wouldn’t know anything was going on at all,” said Edwards, via the Watford Observer.

“He’s fully focused on his job and fully focused on playing for this football club and I think everyone could see that tonight.”

Despite the above, today, further updates have emerged regarding Newcastle’s interest.

As per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano Newcastle have not been put off having seen their first bid rejected.

According to Romano, the Magpies are preparing a new proposal for the young Brazilian, and will continue discussions with Watford this week.

Romano states that ‘Watford will decide soon’, suggesting that a decision will be made one way or the other in the short-term, rather than this rumbling on until the transfer deadline.

Watford face Preston North End away from home on Saturday, so it will be interesting to see if there are any further developments ahead of the match.