What is the latest news with Jerry Yates’ situation at Blackpool amid Rangers, Watford and WBA links?

Jerry Yates is having a fine season so far in the Sky Bet Championship.

In a Blackpool side that currently sit 18th in the division, the 25-year-old has scored eight goals and registered two assists, making him joint top goalscorer in the division.

His tally of eight goals matches his total from last season, which just goes to show that Yates has made a real step up over the summer.

Naturally, that has brought attention and eyes from other clubs, though, with plenty linked with a move for the attacker in recent days.

With that in mind, here, we’ve looked at all the latest news surrounding Jerry Yates.

What were the Jerry Yates links?

The latest news on Jerry Yates is actually the reports that linked the 25-year-old with a potential move away from Bloomfield Road.

A report by The Sun over the weekend stated that Brentford, Bournemouth and Rangers are all monitoring the 25-year-old at present.

That very same report also stated that Watford and West Bromwich Albion had sent scouts to watch the forward in Blackpool’s derby clash with Preston over the weekend.

Indeed, they surely will have been impressed given that he netted a brace in the match to take his tally for the season to eight goals.

Contract wise, Blackpool are in a relatively strong position given that the forward is tied down at the club until 2024, and, even then, the Seasiders have the option to extend it for a further year.

If any of those above clubs are wanting to make a move, then, they will surely have to pay Blackpool exactly what they demand.

That won’t make prizing the 25-year-old away easy, particularly during the January transfer window.

Be sure to stay tuned to FLW for all the latest developments on Yates’ situation.