What is the latest news with Jed Wallace’s situation amid West Brom and Forest links?

Jed Wallace has had another good season this year scoring six goals and assisting 12 times in 38 appearances for Millwall.

However with his contract expiring this summer, Wallace will be leaving The Den for a new challenge.

Since he is now out of contract, the 28-year-old has been linked to West Brom and Nottingham Forest as potential new clubs.

The Athletic recently revealed that West Brom boss Steve Bruce is keen to target the free agent market this summer meaning Wallace would certainly fit this bill.

The Express and Star have reported that the Baggies are interested in recruiting his services for next season and you can certainly see him fitting in the squad as West Brom seek more goals in their side.

However, Nottingham Forest have also been reported to have an interest in the player.

Back in January, it was reported that Forest had made a move for the player and wanted to sort out a deal although Wallace has claimed he was never close to leaving at the time.

However, there is no reason why they couldn’t re-ignite their interest in the player now, especially with him being a free agent this summer.

As it stands, there’s not yet a front runner in the battle for his signature and this could be dependant on Nottingham Forest’s success in the play-off final.

Should they find themselves in the Premier League next season, Steve Cooper may decide there are better targets for him to be looking at.

However, at the same time, the choice could lie purely with Wallace if both teams retain their interest in him as he is a free agent.

If the decision did come down to him, it seems clear why he would choose Nottingham Forest in order to give himself a chance to play further up the footballing pyramid, and under a manager who has transformed other players at the club this season.

However this is still one to be watched as, although the player looks set to leave Millwall, where he will be going is still very much up in the air.