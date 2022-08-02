What is the latest news with Jason Knight’s situation at Derby County amid Birmingham transfer talk?

The 2022/23 EFL season is now underway but there is still a little less than a month of the summer transfer window to go, allowing clubs the chance to make some late additions to their squad.

Birmingham City‘s John Eustace will no doubt be one of the managers hoping to do that and he is reportedly keen on Derby County midfielder Jason Knight.

That’s according to Football Insider, who have claimed that the Blues are plotting a move for the 21-year-old following the Rams’ relegation to League One.

Eustace is thought to be a big fan of Knight and keen to bring him to St Andrew’s.

The Derby academy product’s current contract at Pride Park expires next summer and while he remains in the final 12 months of his deal, Birmingham will feel as though they have a chance of prizing him away from the East Midlands club.

For the time being, however, he remains a trusted member of Liam Rosenior’s squad.

Knight played every minute of Derby’s season-opening victory against Oxford United on Saturday, producing an impressive display despite playing out of position at right-back.

Rosenior labelled him “a manager’s dream” after that performance, highlighting just how highly he is rated at Pride Park and how difficult it will be for Birmingham to pinch him from the League One club.

He told Derbyshire Live: “I know Jason Knight was magnificent at right-back but I have assured him I am looking for one.

“He showed what he is about and whatever you ask Jason Knight to do, he will do it at the highest level he possibly can. He epitomises what I want.”

1 of 26 LONDON ROAD 2-1 W 2-1 L

Indeed, earlier in the summer, The Sun reported that Derby will only listen to large offers for the midfielder despite his contract situation.

They were said to be fuming at suggestions that he could be sold cheaply or let go for nothing following their relegation from the Championship.

Bundesliga club Werder Bremen were the club linked with Knight when that stance was revealed but you have to feel Birmingham are likely to face the same strong response as the German side.