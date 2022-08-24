What is the latest news with Jamal Lowe’s situation at Bournemouth amid Sunderland, Watford and Swansea interest?

Jamal Lowe had a good season last year with Bournemouth as he found the back of the net seven times in the Championship.

However, the 28-year-old was rarely used as a starting player in Scott Parker’s side with the majority of his appearances being as a substitution with just 12 starting 11 appearances.

Therefore, following the Cherries’ promotion to the top flight it looked as though game time would be even harder to come by for the winger which has only proven to be true so far.

As it stands this season, Lowe has made just one appearance coming on in the 90th minute against Manchester City and wasn’t included in the squad for the first game of the season.

With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that there has been interest surrounding the player from Championship this summer.

As per our exclusive Football League World report, Bournemouth are open to letting Lowe leave on a loan deal before the end of the transfer deadline next week and it seems there are plenty of interested parties including Watford, Sunderland, Burnley and Norwich City.

As stated in our exclusive report, it is Watford who are out in front at the moment but that’s not to say the other interested sides are not still in the race.

In fact with The Mirror reporting that Ismaila Sarr may be staying put at Watford now, it could mean that the Hornets become less keen on the man or indeed Lowe himself feels he won’t get enough game time with the club.

The key with Jamal Lowe is the whilst predominately a winger, he also has the ability to play as a striker having done so under Steve Cooper during his time with Swansea City in the 2020/21 season which means he could be well suited to a move to Sunderland where you see him fitting into Alex Neil’s side.

As it stands, it would be a surprise to see Jamal Lowe still at Bournemouth by next week as the club are prepared to let him go out on loan and therefore, this would therefore be a great addition for any of the parties interested.

However, we will have to wait and see which club will be the chosen destination for Lowe.