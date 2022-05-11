What is the latest news with Jake Clarke-Salter’s future at Chelsea amid Sheffield United and Coventry links?

Jake Clarke-Salter is set to be a much sought after free agent in the summer transfer window.

After six loan spells developing his skillset for senior football, at 24, Clarke-Salter’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer.

With the growth of three at the back and the former England U21 international’s performances for Coventry City this season, a host of clubs are seeing a bargain in him on a free.

The Sun reported on Monday that PSV, Club Brugge, Leeds United and Sheffield United are considering a summer move for the versatile defender.

Having played the majority of his career in the EFL, it does seem that would be the most appropriate destination for the 24-year-old next season, be it with the Blades, or Leeds should they suffer relegation.

However, the lure of European football with Club Brugge or PSV could be a significant factor from the player’s perspective, seeing the success of some younger English players abroad in recent years.

Sheffield United have two seasons remaining of parachute payments, if they do not win promotion this term, currently playing with a back three and will be scouring for free transfers in the upcoming window should they remain a Championship club.

With Chris Basham and Filip Uremovic’s deals up in the summer, and Ben Davies and Charlie Goode set to return to their parent clubs, Bramall Lane seems like a realistic and sensible destination for Jake Clarke-Salter to cut his cloth on a permanent basis at this stage of career.

Although, other temptations may arise in the coming months as clubs begin to assemble their squads ahead of 2022/23.