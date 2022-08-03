What is the latest news with Jacob Greaves’ situation at Hull City amid Middlesbrough transfer interest?

Despite the new season now being underway, Chris Wilder is keen to make some further additions to his Middlesbrough squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

One area where the boss is looking to make additions is at centre back and according to a report from Football Insider, Hull City’s Jacob Greaves is one man on the list as a target.

Hull’s vice-Chairman Tan Kesler has already confirmed that his club have rejected a move from Boro to try and gain the player’s services.

Furthermore, the Tigers are currently in conversations with the 21-year-old over the possibility of extending his contract at the MKM Stadium.

It was then reported by Hull Live that a second bid, thought to be an offer up to £5million has also been rejected by Hull and the report states that a bid of £7million could be what it takes to make the Tigers consider a deal.

Whilst Greaves is currently entering the final year of his contract with Hull, the club do hold an option to extend his deal for another year meaning they are under no pressure to sell at the moment.

Therefore, it seems as though the ball is in Middlesbrough’s court as they make a decision on whether they wish to make a new, improved offer for the defender.

Given Boro just received a fee reported to be £10million for the sale of Marcus Tavernier, they are certainly in a position to improve their bid for the 21-year-old to a figure that may match up to Hull’s current valuation of their player.

However, Wilder will no doubt be taking some time now to weigh up whether there are any other options in the market currently and if the player is worth the investment.

At such a young age, it is definitely a tempting option as he looks to have the potential to progress his game even further.

Furthermore, the fact he hasn’t yet committed to a new deal with the Tigers may show that the player himself has a desire to make a move away.