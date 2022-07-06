What is the latest news with Jacob Greaves’ situation at Hull amid Middlesbrough transfer interest?

In their search for a new left-sided defender to add balance to their back-line, Middlesbrough have enquired about potentially signing Hull City‘s Jacob Greaves.

The news was revealed by Tigers vice-chairman Tan Kesler last week on BBC Humberside Sport, with it being claimed that Boro were asking about the 21-year-old’s transfer status ahead of a potential offer.

Greaves has been a mainstay of the Hull starting 11 for the last two seasons following his loan stint at Cheltenham Town in the 2019-20 season, appearing 39 times in League One during the 2020-21 campaign and then playing in every single minute of all 46 matches this past season in the Championship.

Whilst Boro are yet to submit an official offer for Greaves, Kesler revealed that the initial numbers that the Teessiders were talking about were nowhere near to what Hull would want if they were to cash in on the centre-back.

Greaves is contracted to the MKM Stadium until next summer, although Hull also have a one-year optional extension in their favour, which would keep him until 2024.

Despite the security of having Greaves on the books for two more years, Hull are in the process of trying to sort out a new and improved deal for the defender – perhaps to persuade him even more to remain at the club whose academy he graduated from.

Greaves, the son of ex-Hull player Mark, already revealed at the end of the 2021-22 campaign that he wants to sigh a fresh contract with the club should it be put in-front of him.

And there will be seemingly no need to cash in on the classy defender considering Keane Lewis-Potter is heading to Brentford for an eight-figure fee, so Hull supporters can breathe a sigh of relief for now.