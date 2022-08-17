What is the latest news with Jack Stephens at Southampton amid Watford transfer talk?

Watford have been looking to add to the team’s defensive options this summer.

The departure of Samir, Jorge Segura and Nicolas N’Koulou has seen the team lose a number of players who could have been of use to Rob Edwards following his appointment as manager.

That has seen the team chasing the signature of a new centre back, with Jack Stephens the latest to have the Championship side weighing up an offer, according to The Athletic.

The two clubs are currently in talks over a possible deal for the 28-year old.

Stephens has a contract with the Saints until 2024 but has fallen down the pecking order throughout Ralph Hassenhuttl’s tenure at St. Mary’s.

That has seen the Premier League side be open to negotiations with the Hornets.

However, it has yet to be decided whether any move will be done on a permanent or temporary basis, with a loan option being considered.

Watford are also considering moves for Aston Villa’s Kortney Hause, with the club still very active in the transfer market with deadline day looming in the coming weeks.

Stephens has played both of Southampton’s league games so far this season, coming off the bench on each occasion.

His most involved campaign with the club came in 2019-20, where he made 28 league appearances as the team finished 11th in the top flight table.

But since then he has gone on to feature only 29 times across two more campaigns, with only 26 of those appearances coming as a start.

A move away from Southampton could be a chance for Stephens to earn greater playing time, even if it meant taking a step down to the Championship as a result.

The Englishman would find competition from the likes of Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele and Francisco Sierralta to earn his place in the starting lineup.