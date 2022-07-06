What is the latest news with Jack Clarke’s situation at Spurs amid Sunderland and Sheffield United links?

It seems as though there will be something of a battle for the signing of Jack Clarke from Tottenham during the summer transfer window.

Clarke spent the second-half of last season on loan with Sunderland, where he scored once and provided three assists in 20 appearances to help the Black Cats win promotion to the Championship.

Subsequent reports from The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope have revealed that Sunderland are in talks about re-signing the winger, with negotiations focused around a permanent deal.

However, Alex Neil’s side are seemingly not alone with their interest in the 21-year-old, with The Northern Echo explaining that another Championship side, Sheffield United, are also in talks over the potential signing of Clarke.

Indeed, it does seem as though the winger could be on the move this summer, with that same report noting that Spurs could be open to selling Clarke this summer.

With just a year remaining on his contract at Spurs, this is potentially their last chance to receive a fee for the 21-year-old, so a sale in the current window does have the potential to make sense.

Furthermore, Sunderland are said to be hopeful that Tottenham will make a decision about the future of Clarke before the Premier League club travel to South Korea for their pre-season tour later this month.

It is worth noting that reports have suggested that Conte may not name certain Spurs fringe players in that trip to Asia, so whether or not Clarke does feature in the travelling party could be a significant indicator about his future prospects.

With that in mind, it appears there could be plenty to keep an eye with regard to Clarke over the coming weeks, as the saga surrounding a possible move to the Championship for the winger, potentially comes to a head.