What is the latest news with Jack Butland’s situation at Crystal Palace amid Middlesbrough and Birmingham links?

Jack Butland’s future appears to lie away from Selhurst Park.

As per The Athletic, Sam Johnstone recently agreed a four-year deal with the club, which pushes Butland even further down the pecking order at the club.

With that in mind, the shot-stopper will surely be looking to move on this summer.

There have already been a number of clubs linked with a move to secure the ex-England international’s services, with Birmingham City and Middlesbrough mentioned as possible destinations for the 29-year-old.

Here, we’ve collected all the latest news regarding Butland’s future and a potential Championship move.

What’s the latest?

The latest news regarding Butland’s future emerged in recent days with The Sun journalist Tom Barclay providing an update.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he added to the reports that Butland will depart Crystal Palace this summer by stating that Butland will probably leave this summer.

“I imagine if he can find a suitable destination, Jack Butland will probably leave this summer. I think he wants to be a number one again; he got a taste for it at times last season.” Barclay told GiveMeSport.

“But Butland’s had such a strange career because he was playing for England and touted for moves to the likes of Liverpool, and then his form struggled as Stoke got relegated, and it feels like people sort of wrote him off and had moved on from expecting much from him.”

This update comes after Sky Sports Transfer Centre (21/06, 10:30am) claimed that Crystal Palace are now willing to listen to offers for the keeper, handing a boost to Boro and the Blues.

Aside from the above, though, there has been very little to report on the Butland front, for now.

With pre-season getting underway right across the EFL, and the new season now just over a month away, things will likely accelerate with regards to any potential Butland deal in the coming weeks.