What is the latest news with Izzy Brown amid Preston North End transfer links?

Preston North End have kickstarted their summer business with the permanent acquisition of Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay in the past week, and there promises to be more to come.

Lindsay is one of three loanees from last season that North End are trying to get to return, with Sepp van den Berg and Daniel Iversen thought to be also coming back to Deepdale at a later date.

But there’s also interest in faces that haven’t pulled on the lilywhite shirt before, and an intriguing link emerged last week with a player who knows all about loan deals himself.

That man being Izzy Brown who like many Chelsea players has been unable to find his way into the Blues’ senior squad and instead has travelled from club to club – playing for seven different teams in-fact temporarily.

His most fruitful spell was at Huddersfield Town in the 2016-17 campaign as he helped the Terriers into the Premier League – that was after his first two loans at Vitesse and Rotherham United.

Brown struggled to make an impact at Brighton in the Premier League and picked up a bad injury when at Leeds United, and his more recent spells at Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday saw him score just once in 44 Championship matches.

20 facts about Preston North End’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Neil Mellor started his career at Liverpool. True or false? True False

Now a free agent though following his release from Stamford Bridge, Brown has a point to prove and LancsLive reported that North End were ‘considering’ making a move for the 24-year-old this summer.

There’s been no real movement since then but the Lancashire Post have provided some further updates as to how the interest has come about.

It wasn’t a case of Brown being on PNE’s radar and being a transfer target, but Brown’s agents contacted North End about doing a potential deal for the attacking midfielder.

And now that has happened, Frankie McAvoy and co will now decide whether or not to push on with doing a deal for Brown, but you can imagine that there will be interest from other Championship clubs in a player that will be looking to prove a point now he’s not under contract at the UEFA Champions League holders.