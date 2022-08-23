What is the latest news with Ismaila Sarr amid Villa, Leeds and Palace interest?

It has been a whirlwind of a month for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

Having still been at the club at the start of the season, the Senegalese winger featured in the Hornets opening three Championship matches, setting up Joao Pedro for the club’s winner versus Sheffield United, and scoring from inside his own half to earn a point away at West Brom.

Then, reports started to emerge once again linking him with a move away from the club.

Manchester United, Leeds and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old of late.

Things accelerated over the weekend, though, with Aston Villa agreeing a £27 million fee for the winger before the transfer reportedly collapsed yesterday.

With the collapse coming out of nowhere, here is all the latest Sarr news that has emerged ever since.

What is the latest?

There have been two major developments in recent hours regarding Sarr that are worth discussing.

The first of which revolves around the reasoning for his Aston Villa transfer collapsing.

As per the Daily Mail, the move collapsed after the clubs failed to agree an acceptable payment structure for the transfer, and Sarr and Villa failed to agree personal terms.

Furthermore, following the collapse, Watford’s stance on Sarr’s potential exit is said to have changed.

As per the Daily Mirror, a high level source at Watford has told them that Sarr will now definitely be staying at the club beyond the end of the transfer window, and that the Hornets will not entertain any further bids for the 24-year-old this summer.

The club are also said to be hopeful of opening contract talks with the Senegalese winger over a new deal if he does remain at the club beyond the end of the transfer deadline, as per The Athletic.

Sarr has two years left on his current deal with the Hornets at present having signed a five year contract when joining them from Rennes in 2019.