What is the latest news with Isaac Vassell’s contract situation at Cardiff City?

28-year-old Isaac Vassell joined Cardiff City in 2019 on a three-year contract.

His time with Cardiff got off to a really good start when on his debut, coming on as a substitute against Luton Town, he scored the winning goal for his side in injury time.

After making three appearances for Cardiff though, he suffered a thigh injury playing for the U23 team which saw him ruled out for a number of months.

Since then the player has made appearances for the Bluebirds at U23 level and in friendlies but due to persistent different injuries has failed to make a single first team appearance for Cardiff City.

In February, he returned to first team training but manager Steve Morrison confirmed he had picked up another issue causing a setback in his recovery and was likely to see him out until the end of the season.

As it stands, Cardiff have an alarmingly high number of players with contracts that expire this summer which could leave them with business to be doing this summer.

That being said with Vassell’s contract expiring this summer and there unsurprisingly being no talks of an extension thus far, it’s still very likely that he will be leaving the Welsh side at the end of the season.

When he signed for Cardiff, Neil Warnock had to beat other teams to get him in his side as he was a wanted player so it’s not as if the player doesn’t have talent.

The 28-year-old has had terrible luck since picking up his injury and there’s no doubt that the previous few years will have taken a toll on the player.

However, it seems as though his attitude hasn’t dropped as he’s still be eager to train when available and has happily played in the U23 games.

That being said, it doesn’t seem likely Cardiff would take a chance on a player with such bad injury luck for next season.

What Vassell will choose to do next is yet to be seen but he may benefit from taking some time away from the game and recovering properly.