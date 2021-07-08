What is the latest news with Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien and Leeds United?

Huddersfield Town could be set to lose one of their best players as Lewis O’Brien is attracting transfer interest.

The 22-year-old midfielder has played over 80 times for the Terriers after an initial loan spell at Bradford City, and his quick progression has seen Premier League clubs flock to potentially sign him.

Burnley, Newcastle United and Norwich City have been linked with O’Brien in recent months but a new team has entered the race for the left footer and it could be a real tempting one.

That’s because Leeds United are said to now be in the race for O’Brien as reported by The Sun’s Alan Nixon, with Marcelo Bielsa clearly looking for midfield reinforcements.

O’Brien has one year remaining on his Huddersfield contract, however the club do hold an optional extension so they will not be letting him go cheap if they are up for doing business.

There has been an update though and it’s one that will probably really please the Huddersfield fans.

Nixon, who first reported Leeds’ interest in O’Brien, believes that the Premier League side are in talks with another midfield option who they prefer over the Terriers man.

That will be music to the Huddersfield supporters’ ears who will no doubt be desperate for the club to not cash in on their prized asset ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Despite that though, the Terriers did sell Karlan Grant last season to West Bromwich Albion for a significant fee, and you get the feeling that they are a club that need to make a sale every season to keep things ticking.

Hopefully for their fans it won’t be the case and they get at least another year out of O’Brien, as he could become an even better midfielder with another season under his belt.