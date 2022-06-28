What is the latest news with Gus Hamer’s situation at Coventry amid Fulham interest?

Coventry City now face a battle to keep Gustavo Hamer at the club this summer.

The midfielder has attracted Premier League interest during this transfer window.

However, Fulham have been the first club to step forward and make their interest concrete with an initial offer for the 25-year old, according to The Sun.

Hamer has played well for the Sky Blues in his two seasons with the club so far.

He has made 81 league appearances, making 21 goal contributions in that time.

In the last campaign he scored three and assisted 10 goals as Coventry finished 12th in the Championship table.

It is understood that Fulham boss Marco Silva is a big admirer of Hamer and wants to bring him into the team to upgrade in midfield ahead of their Premier League campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Coventry will accept this initial offer from the Cottagers, with the size of the bid still unknown.

It was previously reported that the Sky Blues’ asking price for the Brazil-born player is around the £9-10 million mark.

However, it is unlikely that Fulham would immediately match that due to the nature of transfer negotiations.

Hamer originally arrived at Coventry from Dutch side PEC Zwolle, where he spent two seasons with the Eredivisie side.

The Dutchman graduated from the Feyenoord academy, but never made a league start for the club.

Robins will be hoping that Coventry can maintain Hamer as part of his first team squad as he has become one of the team’s most influential figures since his arrival in 2020.