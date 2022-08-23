What is the latest news with George Hall’s situation at Birmingham City amid Leeds United transfer bid?

George Hall has emerged this season as one of Birmingham City’s brightest young talents.

The midfielder bagged his first goal for the club in the team’s well earned draw at home to Watford earlier this month.

The 18-year old has seen that good form lead to speculation surrounding his future at St. Andrew’s.

Leeds United submitted an offer worth up to £3 million in August, according to Football Insider.

That offer was rejected by the Blues, who value the player as one of their top assets.

The bid included a series of add-ons, which meant that the total sum was the £3 million figure, so Birmingham would have received an even smaller figure up front should they have agreed to the deal.

It comes as no surprise that the Championship club would turn down the bid due to the high regard with which Hall is held at Birmingham.

In the past, the academy has seen many exciting prospects depart before really breaking into the team and being allowed to develop at St. Andrew’s.

The most high profile example is, of course, Jude Bellingham, who was sold to German giants Borussia Dortmund.

However, there is hope that Hall can grow as a player with the club as he gains more and more senior level experience.

Hall has already played three times in the league so far this season, having only turned 18 in July.

He is quickly gaining senior level experience and could prove to be a very useful squad player in John Eustace’s side.

Leeds have recognised the youngster’s talent and believe that he can become a Premier League quality player.

The Whites may yet come in with another offer for the midfielder, but it remains to be seen whether a second bid will be incoming in the closing stages of this summer’s transfer window.