What is the latest news with Flynn Downes’ situation at Swansea amid Wolves and Crystal Palace interest?

Flynn Downes had a good season with Swansea City last season and got himself a regular place in the team as he made 37 appearances in the Championship, scoring once and providing two assists.

The 23-year-old has shown his quality on the ball and can come away from the season boasting the best pass rate in the league which is an impressive stat especially at his age.

Due to his promising displays, earlier in the season he was linked to Leeds United although nothing materialised from this.

However, according to Wales Online, there remains to be top flight interest in the player with Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton being named as the clubs keen to acquire his services for next season.

There’s no guarantee that the midfielder will depart Wales this summer especially considering his current contract with the Swans runs until 2025 so there is no pressure for the club to let him go.

However, the chairman of the club is keen to get some more money through the door which could make an offer tempting.

Quiz: Are these 20 Swansea City transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Swansea signed Ben Hamer from Derby True False

Wales Online have claimed that Russell Martin’s side value their player between £11million and £12million so a big offer would have to be made this summer to see him depart.

Furthermore, according to the report, the club are only prepared to lose one player between Downes and Joel Piroe, who’s also attracting a lot of attention, this summer.

Therefore, as it stands it seems as though nothing will happen quickly on this one.

It’s understandable why there is interest in the young player this summer but given Swansea are under no pressure to cash in, they are unlikely to budge on their fairly high valuation this summer.