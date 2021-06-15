What is the latest news with Ethan Ross amid Sunderland and Blackburn links?

For both Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland, the summer transfer window looks set to be a busy one.

Each club fell short in their aims for last season, with Blackburn ending the campaign well out of reach of the Championship play-offs, and Sunderland missing out on promotion from League One.

That is something both sides will be looking to bounce back from next season, and a strong summer transfer window would certainly help, something which appears to have brought the attentions of both clubs to Aberdeen.

According to recent reports from Football Insider, the EFL duo are both interested in 19-year-old winger Ethan Ross, who has so far made 12 senior appearances for the Scottish Premiership club.

Ross is out of contract at Aberdeen at this summer, and the club are said to be keen to secure him to a new deal.

One quiz question on ever current Blackburn squad member - can you get 100%?

1 of 23 How old is Joe Hylton? 19 20 21 22

However, the teenager himself is apparently reluctant to commit his future as Pittodrie, with the suggestion being that he is keen to make the move south of the border to England in order to further his development and career.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there has yet to be any official announcement with regards to the future of the young winger beyond the end of this season.

That is something that does seem to have opened the door for either Blackburn or Sunderland to complete a swoop for the teenager.

Although his age and the fact Aberdeen have offered him a contract mean that any club who signs him will have to pay compensation to the Dons, that fee would seemingly only be a nominal one.

As a result, it does feel as though it may be something of a surprise, if we do not see Ross playing somewhere in the Football League, in the next few months.